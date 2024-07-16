News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NE, ALIT, SWKS

July 16, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Noble Corporation plc (Symbol: NE), where a total of 5,946 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 594,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of NE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,600 underlying shares of NE. Below is a chart showing NE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alight Inc (Symbol: ALIT) options are showing a volume of 22,331 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of ALIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 12,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ALIT. Below is a chart showing ALIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 11,620 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,900 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NE options, ALIT options, or SWKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

