Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NE, ALIT, SWKS

Alight Inc (Symbol: ALIT) options are showing a volume of 22,331 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of ALIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 12,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ALIT. Below is a chart showing ALIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 11,620 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,900 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NE options, ALIT options, or SWKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding ANSS
FXN Options Chain
INTA Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.