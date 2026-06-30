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COIN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COIN, CLW, VKTX

June 30, 2026 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total volume of 88,285 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.6% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 4,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 442,500 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Clearwater Paper Corp (Symbol: CLW) options are showing a volume of 2,116 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 211,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92% of CLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of CLW. Below is a chart showing CLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) saw options trading volume of 24,710 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 89.7% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 3,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,900 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, CLW options, or VKTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further COIN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

COIN
CLW
VKTX

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