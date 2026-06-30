Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COIN, CLW, VKTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total volume of 88,285 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.6% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026 , with 4,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 442,500 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Clearwater Paper Corp (Symbol: CLW) options are showing a volume of 2,116 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 211,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92% of CLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of CLW. Below is a chart showing CLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) saw options trading volume of 24,710 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 89.7% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 3,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,900 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, CLW options, or VKTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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