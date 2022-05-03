Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VLO, AMD, CSSE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total of 27,598 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring May 27, 2022, with 2,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,200 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 505,240 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 50.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 85.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 31,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CSSE) saw options trading volume of 1,427 contracts, representing approximately 142,700 underlying shares or approximately 58.4% of CSSE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 244,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,500 underlying shares of CSSE. Below is a chart showing CSSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

