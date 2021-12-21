Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STX, J, AMD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX), where a total of 23,425 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 104.5% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 735,000 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (Symbol: J) saw options trading volume of 3,424 contracts, representing approximately 342,400 underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of J's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 711,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of J. Below is a chart showing J's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 252,227 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 22,949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STX options, J options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.