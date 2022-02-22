Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MTOR, MSTR, AXSM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meritor Inc (Symbol: MTOR), where a total of 6,931 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 693,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 119.5% of MTOR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 580,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,500 underlying shares of MTOR. Below is a chart showing MTOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 7,336 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 733,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.6% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 669,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) options are showing a volume of 7,712 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 771,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.8% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 708,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,100 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MTOR options, MSTR options, or AXSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
