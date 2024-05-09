News & Insights

Markets
ZIMV

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ZIMV, AGYS, IBM

May 09, 2024 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ZimVie Inc (Symbol: ZIMV), where a total of 974 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 97,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of ZIMV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 228,210 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,000 underlying shares of ZIMV. Below is a chart showing ZIMV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Agilysys Inc (Symbol: AGYS) options are showing a volume of 632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 63,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of AGYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 148,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,300 underlying shares of AGYS. Below is a chart showing AGYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 20,725 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 3,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,100 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ZIMV options, AGYS options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Essex Property Trust RSI
 ERUS YTD Return
 ACCO Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZIMV
AGYS
IBM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.