Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ZIMV, AGYS, IBM

Agilysys Inc (Symbol: AGYS) options are showing a volume of 632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 63,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of AGYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 148,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,300 underlying shares of AGYS. Below is a chart showing AGYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 20,725 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 3,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,100 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
