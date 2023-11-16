Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: XOM, SBUX, ROST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 139,585 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.9% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 11,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 50,457 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 11,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) options are showing a volume of 12,310 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,300 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

