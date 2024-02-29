Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: XEL, ROST, URI

Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) options are showing a volume of 8,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 851,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 3,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,500 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 2,470 contracts, representing approximately 247,000 underlying shares or approximately 48% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 514,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,300 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XEL options, ROST options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Warren Buffett
ADBE Historical Stock Prices
ITRN Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.