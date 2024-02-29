Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: XEL, ROST, URI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL), where a total of 19,498 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of XEL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024 , with 5,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,800 underlying shares of XEL. Below is a chart showing XEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) options are showing a volume of 8,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 851,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 3,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,500 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 2,470 contracts, representing approximately 247,000 underlying shares or approximately 48% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 514,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,300 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

