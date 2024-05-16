Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, CVS, PRU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 8,796 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 879,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 3,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,700 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 68,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 19,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

And Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) options are showing a volume of 5,886 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 588,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,200 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

