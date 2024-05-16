News & Insights

Markets
WYNN

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, CVS, PRU

May 16, 2024 — 02:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 8,796 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 879,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,700 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 68,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 19,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) options are showing a volume of 5,886 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 588,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,200 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, CVS options, or PRU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GRNQ
 Amphenol DMA
 Genuine Parts 13F Filers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WYNN
CVS
PRU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.