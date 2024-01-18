Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WSM, HUM, SAVE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM), where a total of 42,857 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 713.8% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 600,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,000 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 67,804 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 447.7% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $477.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,500 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $477.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE) saw options trading volume of 502,531 contracts, representing approximately 50.3 million underlying shares or approximately 416.3% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 45,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WSM options, HUM options, or SAVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: HOOD YTD Return
Juniper Networks RSI
TKR Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.