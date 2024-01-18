Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WSM, HUM, SAVE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM), where a total of 42,857 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 713.8% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 600,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,000 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 67,804 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 447.7% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $477.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,500 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $477.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE) saw options trading volume of 502,531 contracts, representing approximately 50.3 million underlying shares or approximately 416.3% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 45,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WSM options, HUM options, or SAVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.