Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WOLF, WM, BYND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF), where a total of 24,251 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.4% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) options are showing a volume of 13,537 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 06, 2023, with 2,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,000 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 15,763 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.6% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,700 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

