Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WOLF, FDX, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF), where a total volume of 12,735 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.2% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 12,351 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.2% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 283,915 contracts, representing approximately 28.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 22,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

