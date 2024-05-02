Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WBA, CF, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), where a total of 57,715 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.6% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 20,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) saw options trading volume of 12,577 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $69 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 6,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,800 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 149,922 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 24,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

