Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WBA, CF, GOOGL

CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) saw options trading volume of 12,577 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $69 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 6,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,800 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 149,922 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 24,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WBA options, CF options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BYLK Split History
NXR YTD Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ALTG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.