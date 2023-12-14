Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WAL, SOFI, CAR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL), where a total of 16,418 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 130.3% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,200 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 540,565 contracts, representing approximately 54.1 million underlying shares or approximately 129.5% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 51,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 7,906 contracts, representing approximately 790,600 underlying shares or approximately 125.6% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 629,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,500 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
