Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VMW, BOOT, BAND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW), where a total of 7,435 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 743,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,300 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) options are showing a volume of 3,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 309,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 681,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,300 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bandwidth Inc (Symbol: BAND) options are showing a volume of 1,230 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 123,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of BAND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 274,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,800 underlying shares of BAND. Below is a chart showing BAND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VMW options, BOOT options, or BAND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.