Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VMW, BOOT, BAND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW), where a total of 7,435 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 743,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,300 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) options are showing a volume of 3,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 309,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 681,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,300 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bandwidth Inc (Symbol: BAND) options are showing a volume of 1,230 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 123,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of BAND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 274,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,800 underlying shares of BAND. Below is a chart showing BAND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VMW options, BOOT options, or BAND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: QGEN Stock Predictions
CRD.A shares outstanding history
SONM Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.