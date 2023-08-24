Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VICR, BAC, ROST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR), where a total volume of 2,581 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 258,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.2% of VICR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 571,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,500 underlying shares of VICR. Below is a chart showing VICR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 159,095 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 12,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) saw options trading volume of 10,210 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,800 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

