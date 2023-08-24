Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VICR, BAC, ROST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR), where a total volume of 2,581 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 258,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.2% of VICR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 571,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,500 underlying shares of VICR. Below is a chart showing VICR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 159,095 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 12,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) saw options trading volume of 10,210 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,800 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VICR options, BAC options, or ROST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Dividend History
ENIC Stock Predictions
FNF Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.