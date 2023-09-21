Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UWMC, MSTR, LLY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC), where a total of 30,727 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 307.7% of UWMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 998,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UWMC. Below is a chart showing UWMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 13,404 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 235.1% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 570,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,300 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 53,364 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 194.2% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $562.50 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 2,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $562.50 strike highlighted in orange:
