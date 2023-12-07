Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UPS, GNRC, SCHW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 28,442 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.8% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,400 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 8,308 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 830,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.4% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $122 strike put option expiring December 08, 2023, with 1,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,600 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 61,218 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 12,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
