Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UBER, SBUX, CVNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 115,884 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.2% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 9,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,600 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 41,711 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 71.2% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 14,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 77,407 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.1% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,700 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UBER options, SBUX options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CWEN Stock Predictions
WSM Average Annual Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VLTC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.