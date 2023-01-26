Markets
UBER

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UBER, ADI, ORCL

January 26, 2023 — 03:31 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 74,426 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.2% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 7,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 731,200 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) options are showing a volume of 11,975 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,400 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 26,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 4,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,100 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, ADI options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

