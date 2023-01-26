Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UBER, ADI, ORCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 74,426 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.2% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 7,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 731,200 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) options are showing a volume of 11,975 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,400 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 26,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 4,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,100 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UBER options, ADI options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ETFs Holding HCI
Institutional Holders of HTFA
HCBK Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.