Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UAL, NUE, SLP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 27,298 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,900 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 6,230 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 623,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,700 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Simulations Plus Inc (Symbol: SLP) options are showing a volume of 464 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 46,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of SLP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 108,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,000 underlying shares of SLP. Below is a chart showing SLP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

