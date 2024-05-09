Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: U, FOUR, HR

Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) options are showing a volume of 11,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.4% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,300 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (Symbol: HR) saw options trading volume of 36,101 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 83.7% of HR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 18,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of HR. Below is a chart showing HR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
