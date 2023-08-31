Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TSCO, AMD, WFC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO), where a total volume of 5,081 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 508,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,400 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 288,542 contracts, representing approximately 28.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 62.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 19,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 53,649 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,900 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
