Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TRUP, GOOG, PRCT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP), where a total of 11,358 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.4% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 920,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,400 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 292,039 contracts, representing approximately 29.2 million underlying shares or approximately 122% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $109 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 19,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:

And PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT) options are showing a volume of 4,692 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 469,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.1% of PRCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 438,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,500 underlying shares of PRCT. Below is a chart showing PRCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

