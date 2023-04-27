Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TRUP, GOOG, PRCT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP), where a total of 11,358 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.4% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 920,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,400 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 292,039 contracts, representing approximately 29.2 million underlying shares or approximately 122% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $109 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 19,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:
And PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT) options are showing a volume of 4,692 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 469,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.1% of PRCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 438,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,500 underlying shares of PRCT. Below is a chart showing PRCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TRUP options, GOOG options, or PRCT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: APD RSI
GMCI Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ROG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.