Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TMO, GOOG, UPS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO), where a total of 23,029 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.3% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,000 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:
Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 254,032 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 10,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 35,460 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.4% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TMO options, GOOG options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Ray Dalio
CMFO Videos
FIZN Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.