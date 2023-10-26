Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TMO, GOOG, UPS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO), where a total of 23,029 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.3% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,000 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 254,032 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 10,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 35,460 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.4% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

