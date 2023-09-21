Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TKO, VSAT, LTHM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tko Group Holdings Inc Class A (Symbol: TKO), where a total volume of 9,129 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 912,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.7% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91.14 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,100 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91.14 strike highlighted in orange:

Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT) saw options trading volume of 10,138 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 68.4% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,300 underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Livent Corp (Symbol: LTHM) saw options trading volume of 19,059 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 67.5% of LTHM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 5,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,600 underlying shares of LTHM. Below is a chart showing LTHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TKO options, VSAT options, or LTHM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.