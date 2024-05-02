Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TDS, PENN, WOLF

PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 58,473 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 103.3% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,900 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF) options are showing a volume of 48,552 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.7% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 6,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 643,000 underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
