Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TDS, PENN, WOLF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS), where a total volume of 9,737 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 973,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 126.6% of TDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 769,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 4,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,700 underlying shares of TDS. Below is a chart showing TDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 58,473 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 103.3% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,900 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF) options are showing a volume of 48,552 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.7% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 6,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 643,000 underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TDS options, PENN options, or WOLF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

