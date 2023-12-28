Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STZ, BXP, WBA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 6,337 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 633,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.7% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 1,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,000 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) saw options trading volume of 8,181 contracts, representing approximately 818,100 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of BXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,100 underlying shares of BXP. Below is a chart showing BXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 63,953 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 25,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

