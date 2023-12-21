News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STNG, ENTG, BLMN

December 21, 2023 — 03:21 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total volume of 12,886 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 138.8% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 928,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,600 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG) saw options trading volume of 13,911 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 106% of ENTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 6,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 670,000 underlying shares of ENTG. Below is a chart showing ENTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN) saw options trading volume of 13,180 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 102.6% of BLMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,600 underlying shares of BLMN. Below is a chart showing BLMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

