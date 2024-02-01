Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STNG, ALGM, CLX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total of 23,782 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 152% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) saw options trading volume of 23,543 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 146.2% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 15,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 17,372 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 1,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,200 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STNG options, ALGM options, or CLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.