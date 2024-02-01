Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STNG, ALGM, CLX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total of 23,782 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 152% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:
Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) saw options trading volume of 23,543 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 146.2% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 15,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 17,372 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 1,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,200 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STNG options, ALGM options, or CLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: STK Videos
CWCO Dividend History
Institutional Holders of LMDX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.