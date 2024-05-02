Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, X, ZS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total volume of 3,785 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 378,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.2% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 801,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,200 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 15,409 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,800 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 7,228 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 722,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,300 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SRPT options, X options, or ZS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.