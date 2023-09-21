Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SPWR, CAVA, ENTG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR), where a total volume of 20,937 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.1% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 7,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 760,300 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) saw options trading volume of 8,570 contracts, representing approximately 857,000 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,200 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG) saw options trading volume of 4,892 contracts, representing approximately 489,200 underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of ENTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 987,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,100 underlying shares of ENTG. Below is a chart showing ENTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

