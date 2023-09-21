News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SPWR, CAVA, ENTG

September 21, 2023 — 03:23 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR), where a total volume of 20,937 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.1% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 7,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 760,300 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) saw options trading volume of 8,570 contracts, representing approximately 857,000 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,200 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG) saw options trading volume of 4,892 contracts, representing approximately 489,200 underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of ENTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 987,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,100 underlying shares of ENTG. Below is a chart showing ENTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
