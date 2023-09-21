Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SOFI, MRVL, RDFN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total of 175,926 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.1% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 19,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 88,665 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 78.7% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 28,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN) saw options trading volume of 18,334 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 75.5% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SOFI options, MRVL options, or RDFN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding IACC
EIDO market cap history
Funds Holding OGN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.