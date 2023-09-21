Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SOFI, MRVL, RDFN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total of 175,926 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.1% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 19,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 88,665 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 78.7% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 28,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN) saw options trading volume of 18,334 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 75.5% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

