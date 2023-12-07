Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SMAR, MCD, DE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SmartSheet Inc (Symbol: SMAR), where a total volume of 4,904 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 490,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of SMAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,800 underlying shares of SMAR. Below is a chart showing SMAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 13,052 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $282.50 strike put option expiring December 08, 2023, with 756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $282.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 8,645 contracts, representing approximately 864,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,400 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SMAR options, MCD options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.