Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SGH, HRL, FOUR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SMART Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: SGH), where a total of 2,664 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 266,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.2% of SGH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 491,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,900 underlying shares of SGH. Below is a chart showing SGH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) saw options trading volume of 12,732 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of HRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 2,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,300 underlying shares of HRL. Below is a chart showing HRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
And Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) saw options trading volume of 6,620 contracts, representing approximately 662,000 underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,100 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SGH options, HRL options, or FOUR options
