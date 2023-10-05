Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SEDG, POOL, MSFT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), where a total of 18,585 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.2% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring October 06, 2023, with 3,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,000 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) options are showing a volume of 2,242 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 224,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.1% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 334,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 108,265 contracts, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 5,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 586,800 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

