News & Insights

Markets
RTX

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RTX, XOM, LVS

December 07, 2023 — 01:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX), where a total of 38,279 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 12,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 96,523 contracts, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 6,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 627,400 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 29,992 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 940,000 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RTX options, XOM options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 WB market cap history
 KBWR Dividend History
 MOTI Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RTX
XOM
LVS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.