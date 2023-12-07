Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RTX, XOM, LVS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX), where a total of 38,279 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 12,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 96,523 contracts, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 6,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 627,400 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 29,992 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 940,000 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RTX options, XOM options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

