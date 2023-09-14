Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RMBS, NKE, K

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS), where a total of 4,910 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 491,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.8% of RMBS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 912,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,100 underlying shares of RMBS. Below is a chart showing RMBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 40,436 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,400 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kellogg Co (Symbol: K) options are showing a volume of 11,493 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 5,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,500 underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RMBS options, NKE options, or K options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.