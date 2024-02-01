Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RILY, X, QCOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY), where a total volume of 38,493 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 375.4% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 5,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 587,400 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 107,668 contracts, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares or approximately 225.7% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 18,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 196,711 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 219.2% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 13,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

