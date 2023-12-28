Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: R, STWD, HRI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R), where a total of 1,614 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 161,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.2% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month of 297,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,600 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) saw options trading volume of 14,680 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,500 underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI) options are showing a volume of 1,114 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 111,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of HRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 232,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of HRI. Below is a chart showing HRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

