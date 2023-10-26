News & Insights

Markets
PPC

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PPC, NFE, CHTR

October 26, 2023 — 04:13 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC), where a total volume of 6,125 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 612,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64% of PPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 956,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,700 underlying shares of PPC. Below is a chart showing PPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) saw options trading volume of 9,198 contracts, representing approximately 919,800 underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of NFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 8,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,600 underlying shares of NFE. Below is a chart showing NFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) options are showing a volume of 4,902 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 490,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 834,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,400 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PPC options, NFE options, or CHTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BKKT Videos
 EDBI Options Chain
 Autodesk DMA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PPC
NFE
CHTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.