Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PPC, NFE, CHTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC), where a total volume of 6,125 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 612,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64% of PPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 956,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,700 underlying shares of PPC. Below is a chart showing PPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) saw options trading volume of 9,198 contracts, representing approximately 919,800 underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of NFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 8,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,600 underlying shares of NFE. Below is a chart showing NFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) options are showing a volume of 4,902 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 490,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 834,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,400 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

