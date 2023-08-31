Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PNC, ILMN, NEE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), where a total of 9,849 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 984,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,000 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 6,881 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 688,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,000 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) saw options trading volume of 40,754 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 12,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

