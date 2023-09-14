Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PLUG, ALGN, WAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG), where a total volume of 118,647 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.4% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 11,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 4,304 contracts, representing approximately 430,400 underlying shares or approximately 75.3% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 571,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $367.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,900 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $367.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) saw options trading volume of 9,538 contracts, representing approximately 953,800 underlying shares or approximately 72.3% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 5,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,900 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
