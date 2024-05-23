News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PLTR, DAL, HPQ

May 23, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total volume of 216,650 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 21.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.7% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 24,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 30,139 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 10,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) options are showing a volume of 24,179 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33.50 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 19,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33.50 strike highlighted in orange:

