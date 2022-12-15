Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PIPR, GFF, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR), where a total of 1,047 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 104,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.2% of PIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 84,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,500 underlying shares of PIPR. Below is a chart showing PIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF) saw options trading volume of 5,113 contracts, representing approximately 511,300 underlying shares or approximately 119.1% of GFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 429,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,200 underlying shares of GFF. Below is a chart showing GFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 529,048 contracts, representing approximately 52.9 million underlying shares or approximately 117.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 48,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PIPR options, GFF options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.