Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PFE, ILMN, ENPH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total of 206,956 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.9% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 30.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 32,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) saw options trading volume of 8,065 contracts, representing approximately 806,500 underlying shares or approximately 66.1% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 1,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,400 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 23,664 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,100 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PFE options, ILMN options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.