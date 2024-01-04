Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PEP, MCHP, TSN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total volume of 32,781 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.5% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 11,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) saw options trading volume of 25,465 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54% of MCHP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 11,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MCHP. Below is a chart showing MCHP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) saw options trading volume of 14,773 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,000 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PEP options, MCHP options, or TSN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding EURL
Funds Holding SZMK
RF Technical Analysis
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.