Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PEP, MCHP, TSN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total volume of 32,781 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.5% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 11,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) saw options trading volume of 25,465 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54% of MCHP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 11,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MCHP. Below is a chart showing MCHP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) saw options trading volume of 14,773 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,000 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

