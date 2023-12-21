Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OZK, KMX, COIN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK), where a total of 19,410 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 154.5% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 5,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,600 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 32,703 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 151.6% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 1,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,600 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 194,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 146.3% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 11,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

