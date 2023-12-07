Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OXY, TSN, NEE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total volume of 55,009 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.9% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 5,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 546,700 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:
Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) saw options trading volume of 17,116 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) saw options trading volume of 61,981 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 21,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:
