ORCL

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ORCL, CZR, CVS

October 12, 2023 — 01:51 pm EDT

October 12, 2023 — 01:51 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 49,051 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 18,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 12,368 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,300 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 32,954 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 901,700 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

